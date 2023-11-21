Toll Brothers Completes 190-Unit Apartment Complex in Medway, Massachusetts

MEDWAY, MASS. — Toll Brothers has completed Hathon, a 190-unit apartment complex in Medway, located southwest of Boston. Designed by Boston-based Cube3 Architects with interiors by Chicago-based Mary Cooke Associates, Hathon offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Select units offer private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, game room, fitness center, playground, catering kitchen, coworking lounge and a rooftop deck. Rents start at $2,450 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.