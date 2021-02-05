REBusinessOnline

Toll Brothers Completes 258-Unit Kilby Apartments in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Kilby Apartments in Frisco totals 258 units.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Developer Toll Brothers Inc. has completed Kilby, a 258-unit apartment community located within the Frisco Square mixed-use development on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen and bar, clubroom, fitness center and a pet spa. KWA Construction served as the general contractor for the project. Rents start at approximately $1,380 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.

