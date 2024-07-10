Toll Brothers Completes 344-Unit Apartment Community in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania-based multifamily developer Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has completed Broad + Noble, a 344-unit apartment community in Philadelphia’s Center City District. The 19-story building includes underground parking spaces and street-level commercial space. Amenities include music, media and podcast rooms, conservatory and private dining rooms, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios and a sky lounge with an outdoor deck area. Barton Partners served as the project architect, and O’Donnell & Naccarato handled engineering initiatives. Wells Fargo provided construction financing for the project, which Toll Brothers developed in partnership with Utah-based investment firm Sundance Bay.