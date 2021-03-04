REBusinessOnline

Toll Brothers Completes 421-Unit Carraway Apartments in West Harrison, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

WEST HARRISON, N.Y. — Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL), in a joint venture with J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, has completed Carraway, a 421-unit apartment community in West Harrison, about 30 miles north of New York City. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, marble-style backsplashes and wood-style flooring. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, private workspaces, resident clubroom and a private dining room. Rents start at $1,275 per month for a studio unit, according to Apartments.com.

