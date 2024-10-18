Friday, October 18, 2024
Named The 87, the property serves students attending the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College and St. Mary’s College.
Toll Brothers Completes 810-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Notre Dame in South Bend

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Toll Brothers Campus Living has completed The 87, an 810-bed student housing community located near the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. Centier Bank provided $91 million in construction financing for the project, which broke ground in September 2022. The community also serves students attending Holy Cross College and St. Mary’s College. The development offers 335 fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity in studio through four-bedroom configurations, alongside townhomes. Shared amenities include study lounges with private seating options; a social lounge and coffee bar; content creation studio; golf and sports simulator; fitness center; lounge with four large-screen televisions; and multiple courtyards with grills, fire pits, yard games and hammocks. KTGY designed the property.

