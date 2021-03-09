Toll Brothers, Davis Cos. Open 112-Unit Bradford Apartments in Belmont, Massachusetts

The Bradford in Belmont marks the sixth partnership between Toll Brothers and Davis Cos.

BELMONT, MASS. — A partnership between two development firms, Pennsylvania-based Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) and Boston-based Davis Cos., has opened The Bradford, a 112-unit apartment building in the western Boston suburb of Belmont. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with keyless entry systems, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Balconies are also available in select units. Amenities include a private courtyard with grilling stations, a roof deck and a resident lounge. Rents start at $2,000 per month for a studio unit, according to Apartments.com.