Toll Brothers, Equity Residential Complete 334-Unit Lyle Apartments in North Dallas

DALLAS — Metro Philadelphia-based developer Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) has completed Lyle, a 334-unit apartment community in North Dallas. Toll Brothers developed the property in partnership with Chicago-based Equity Residential as part of a trio of multifamily developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and keyless entry mechanisms. Select residences also offer private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, game lawn, fitness center, coworking lounge and a coffee bar. Santander Bank financed construction of the project. Rents start at $1,675 per month for a studio apartment.