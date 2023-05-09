Toll Brothers, PGIM Top Out 36-Story Momentum Midtown Apartment Tower in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Toll Brothers Apartment Living, a subsidiary of Toll Brothers Inc., and PGIM Real Estate have topped out Momentum Midtown, a new 36-story high-rise apartment tower in Atlanta’s Midtown district. The 376-unit luxury property is located at 1018 W. Peachtree St., a site that formerly housed Ted Turner’s original broadcasting studio for TBS. Toll Brothers and PGIM expect occupancy to begin at Momentum Midtown in early 2024. Wells Fargo provided an undisclosed amount in construction financing for the project.

Momentum Midtown will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a resort-style rooftop pool and lounge with cabanas, outdoor bar, dining room, exhibition kitchen, theater, indoor/outdoor game room, and a sky lounge. Other amenities will include a fitness center, coworking space, a club room with coffee bar, beer and wine taps, dog park and pet spa, high-speed Wi-Fi and a 435-space structured parking garage.