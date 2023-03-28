Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Mirra-Frisco
Mirra, a new multifamily project in Frisco, will be situated on a three-acre lot within the Frisco Square mixed-use development.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Toll Brothers, Pondmoon Break Ground on 285-Unit Multifamily Project in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — A joint venture between Pennsylvania-based developer Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) and Pondmoon Capital USA has broken ground on Mirra, a 285-unit multifamily project in Frisco. The building will rise five stories and total 330,000 square feet. Mirra will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will be furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and tile backsplashes. Private terraces and balconies will also be available in select units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, leasing office, outdoor lounge with grilling stations, billiards room and a resident clubroom. Santander Bank provided a $49.5 million construction loan for the project, completion of which is slated for 2024.

You may also like

KeyCity Capital Acquires 142-Unit Villa Gardens Apartments in...

SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Arranges Sale...

Lone Star Event Rentals Signs 12,000 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 7,714 SF...

BioMed Realty Tops Out 497,000 SF Life Sciences,...

Benchmark to Undertake $13M Renovation at Metro Boston...

Watermark, ZOM Open 154-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $8.8M Sale of Manhattan...

Olympus Property Purchases 252-Unit Apartment Community in Fayetteville,...