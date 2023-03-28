Toll Brothers, Pondmoon Break Ground on 285-Unit Multifamily Project in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — A joint venture between Pennsylvania-based developer Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) and Pondmoon Capital USA has broken ground on Mirra, a 285-unit multifamily project in Frisco. The building will rise five stories and total 330,000 square feet. Mirra will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will be furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and tile backsplashes. Private terraces and balconies will also be available in select units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, leasing office, outdoor lounge with grilling stations, billiards room and a resident clubroom. Santander Bank provided a $49.5 million construction loan for the project, completion of which is slated for 2024.