Toll Brothers Starts Construction of 826-Bed Canvas Student Housing Near Arizona State

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Toll Brothers Campus Living has started construction of Canvas, an 826-bed student housing community located near Arizona State University in Tempe. The property is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.

The development will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities will include a rooftop swimming pool, outdoor grills, state-of-the-art fitness center, private study rooms, clubroom and e-sports lounge.

