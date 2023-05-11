Toll Brothers, The Davis Cos. Open 403-Unit Callia Apartments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Cos. has opened Callia, a 403-unit community in Phoenix’s midtown neighborhood.

The developers broke ground on the project in 2021, with resident occupancy beginning in October 2022. Pinnacle Financial Partners and Trustmark provided a construction loan facility for the development.

Callia is situated on an 8.2-acre site. Phoenix-based architect Biltform and interior designer Streetsense designed the property.

Callia offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as nine live-work units. Community features include surface parking, tuck-under garages, EV charging stations, multiple lounges, a package room with cold storage, a fitness center, coworking spaces, property-wide Wi-Fi, a dog park with a pet wash station, bike storage and a bike service station. The property also offers 1,100 square feet of ground-floor retail space.