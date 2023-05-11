Thursday, May 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Callia features 403 apartment units in Phoenix’s midtown neighborhood.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Toll Brothers, The Davis Cos. Open 403-Unit Callia Apartments in Phoenix

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — A joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and The Davis Cos. has opened Callia, a 403-unit community in Phoenix’s midtown neighborhood. 

The developers broke ground on the project in 2021, with resident occupancy beginning in October 2022. Pinnacle Financial Partners and Trustmark provided a construction loan facility for the development. 

Callia is situated on an 8.2-acre site. Phoenix-based architect Biltform and interior designer Streetsense designed the property. 

Callia offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as nine live-work units. Community features include surface parking, tuck-under garages, EV charging stations, multiple lounges, a package room with cold storage, a fitness center, coworking spaces, property-wide Wi-Fi, a dog park with a pet wash station, bike storage and a bike service station. The property also offers 1,100 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

You may also like

Wonderful Real Estate Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $36.3M Refinancing for Villa...

Hanley Arranges $2.4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property...

Warby Parker Opens Store in Colorado Springs

Magma Equities, Macquarie Acquire 285-Unit Apartment Community in...

Berkadia Negotiates $78M Sale of Indigo at Cross...

Advenir Oakley to Develop 246-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Property...

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Secures $19.2M Construction...

RISE to Develop $200M Life Sciences Project in...