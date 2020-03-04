Toll Brothers to Open Phase I of 1,093-Bed Student Housing Project Near Penn State

Phase I of The Yards at Old State is slated to open in summer 2020.

State College, PA. — Toll Brothers Campus Living is set to open Phase I of The Yards at Old State, a 1,093-bed student housing development located near Pennsylvania State University in State College. The first phase of development will include 164 fully furnished, cottage-style units. Shared amenities will include a 21,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool with hot tubs, an indoor basketball court, a state-of-the-art fitness center and study spaces. Phase I is set to open in summer 2020.