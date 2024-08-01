Thursday, August 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Airway-Commerce-Center-Reno-NV
Airway Commerce Center in Reno, Nev., features four buildings offering 890,000 square feet of Class A industrial space.
IndustrialLoansNevadaWestern

Tolles Development Receives $114M in Financing for 890,000 SF Airway Commerce Center in Reno, Nevada

by Amy Works

RENO, NEV. — CBRE has arranged $114 million in financing for Airway Commerce Center in Reno on behalf of Tolles Development Co.

Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s debt and structured finance team secured the three-year, nonrecourse loan from Barings, a Massachusetts-based global investment management firm. Eric Bennett of CBRE is handling leasing, while CBRE’s Brett Hartzell facilitated the sale.

Located at 3000-3030 Airway Drive, Airway Commerce Center features four buildings offering a total of 890,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. The buildings feature high clear heights, ample car and trailer parking, 152 dock-high doors, 28 drive-in doors and multiple points of ingress/egress.

Airway Commerce Center is adjacent to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and is within five miles of the regional and national freeways, including interstates 580 and 80, McCarren Boulevard, downtown Reno and the California-Nevada border.

You may also like

City of Oakland Sells Share of Athletics Coliseum...

Creation Divests of 301,994 SF Midway Commerce Center...

Keystone Mortgage Arranges $25.7M Bridge Loan for Neighborhood...

CBRE Brokers Sales of Two Restaurant Properties in...

Apricus Realty, ABR Capital Buy 9.7-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

IPA Arranges $50M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan...

Winstanley Enterprises Buys 333,386 SF Industrial Property in...

IRA Capital, Oaktree Acquire 600,000 SF Medical Office...

Stos Partners Buys 279,233 SF Industrial Complex in...