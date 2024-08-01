Tolles Development Receives $114M in Financing for 890,000 SF Airway Commerce Center in Reno, Nevada

RENO, NEV. — CBRE has arranged $114 million in financing for Airway Commerce Center in Reno on behalf of Tolles Development Co.

Mike Walker and Brad Zampa of CBRE’s debt and structured finance team secured the three-year, nonrecourse loan from Barings, a Massachusetts-based global investment management firm. Eric Bennett of CBRE is handling leasing, while CBRE’s Brett Hartzell facilitated the sale.

Located at 3000-3030 Airway Drive, Airway Commerce Center features four buildings offering a total of 890,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. The buildings feature high clear heights, ample car and trailer parking, 152 dock-high doors, 28 drive-in doors and multiple points of ingress/egress.

Airway Commerce Center is adjacent to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and is within five miles of the regional and national freeways, including interstates 580 and 80, McCarren Boulevard, downtown Reno and the California-Nevada border.