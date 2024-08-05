Tom Brady Enterprises Signs 8,415 SF Office Lease at THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands in Miami

MIAMI — Tom Brady Enterprises (TBE) Capital Management has signed an 8,415-square-foot office lease at THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands, a mixed-use project currently under development in Miami. TBE will relocate its headquarters to a 113,000-square-foot office building located at 1177 Kane Concourse within the development.

Scheduled to open in 2025, the office building is currently 35 percent preleased. Blanca Commercial Real Estate, which serves as the leasing agent for THE WELL Bay Harbor, represented the landlord, Terra, in the lease negotiations. Colliers and Current Real Estate Advisors represented TBE. Upon completion, THE WELL Bay Harbor will also feature an eight-story condominium building, more than 22,000 square feet of amenities and a restaurant.

Tom Brady Enterprises manages all business ventures of retired football player Tom Brady, including his portfolio of brands, which includes sportwear company BRADY Brands, wellness brand TB12, production company Religion of Sports and Autograph, which is dedicated to fan engagement.