Tom Ford Fashion Signs 11,118 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Tom Ford Fashion has signed a 10-year, 11,118-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of accessories and cosmetics products is taking space on the sixth floor of 500 Park Avenue, an 11-story, 201,000-square-foot building that is now fully leased. David Goldstein, Jarod Stern and Sam Mann of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Frank Doyle, Cynthia Wasserberger and Michael Pallas of JLL represented the landlord, SL Green, which acquired the building last winter.