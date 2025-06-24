Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Tom Ford Fashion Signs 11,118 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Tom Ford Fashion has signed a 10-year, 11,118-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of accessories and cosmetics products is taking space on the sixth floor of 500 Park Avenue, an 11-story, 201,000-square-foot building that is now fully leased. David Goldstein, Jarod Stern and Sam Mann of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Frank Doyle, Cynthia Wasserberger and Michael Pallas of JLL represented the landlord, SL Green, which acquired the building last winter.

You may also like

MKA International Signs 10,536 SF Office Lease at...

Shorenstein Purchases 901 K Street Office Building in...

Allstate Ventures Begins Leasing 28-Story Apartment Building in...

JBG Smith Acquires 15-Acre Office Campus in Tysons,...

CPP, Beacon Acquire 104-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

Sordoni Properties Buys Historic Industrial Building in Northeast...

Simon Welcomes Five New Tenants to Mall at...

Office Sector Is Turning a Corner. What Is...

Moss Signs 25,815 SF Office Lease at The...