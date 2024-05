SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — Tom Thumb will open a new grocery store in Sunnyvale, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The square footage was not disclosed. Scheduled to open in late 2025, the store will be located within Gateway Park, a $124 million development that spans 240,000 square feet and features additional retail and restaurant space, as well as athletic facilities. The Sunnyvale Town Council approved $3 million in incentives for the store’s development.