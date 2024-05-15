Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Tommy Bahama Parent Company to Invest $130M for Clothing Distribution Center in Lyons, Georgia

by John Nelson

LYONS, GA. — Oxford Industries Inc., an Atlanta-based clothing and apparel manufacturer whose brands include Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer, plans to develop a new large-scale distribution center in Lyons, a South Georgia city in Toombs County. The company will invest $130 million in the first phase of the project, which will sit on 50 acres and support 60 new jobs at full completion.

Oxford Industries is an international apparel design, sourcing and marketing company that features a portfolio of lifestyle brands, over 300 company-owned retail stores and an e-commerce business. The company also has a complementary wholesale business through department and specialty stores.

The manufacturer has had a physical presence in Toombs County since the 1940s. With the new Lyons facility, Oxford Industries expects to boost output from 7 million units annually to 20 million units. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

