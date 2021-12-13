Tooley Interests Buys Carlsbad Village Plaza in North San Diego County for $23.5M
CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Santa Monica, Calif.-based Tooley Interests LLC has purchased Carlsbad Village Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Carlsbad. Balboa Retail Partners sold the asset for $23.5 million.
Located 945-1065 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad Village Plaza features 58,735 square feet of retail space. Smart & Final Extra anchors the property, and there are 12 other tenants.
Pete Bethea, Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.
