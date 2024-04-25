Top 10 Properties Buys Pinnacle Peak Commerce Center in Phoenix for $21.8M

PHOENIX — Top 10 Properties has acquired Pinnacle Peak Commerce Center, a freestanding, Class A light industrial building in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket. An undisclosed seller divested of the asset for $21.8 million.

With immediate access to Interstate 17, Pinnacle Peak Commerce Center features 93,725 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased to three tenants.

Will Strong, Kirk Kuller, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, in partnership with Tracy Cartledge and Robert Buckley of Cushman & Wakefield, brokered the transaction for the buyer and seller. Trevor McKendry and Chris Rogers of DAUM Commercial provided lease advisory.