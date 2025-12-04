Top Ten Properties Acquires 146,052 SF Industrial Complex in Gilbert, Arizona for $55M

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Richard Scheinfeld of Top Ten Properties has acquired Power Commerce Park, a small-bay industrial campus in Gilbert, part of Phoenix’s Southwest Valley submarket. Dave Cavan of Cavan Commercial sold the asset for $55 million, or $376.57 per square foot. Built in 2023, Power Commerce Park features 146,052 square feet of Class A industrial space adjacent to the Elliot Road Tech Corridor and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The Leroy Breinholt team at Commercial Properties Inc./CORFAC International represented the seller in the transaction.