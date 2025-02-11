Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Topaz Labs Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Richardson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Topaz Labs, a provider of AI-powered photo and video enhancement technology, has signed an approximately 19,000-square-foot office lease expansion in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The deal effectively triples the company’s footprint at its headquarters facility, which is located at 5100 Belt Line Road, to about 28,000 square feet across the top two floors of the three-story building. Nick Lee and Walker Hume of NAI Robert Lynn represented Topaz Labs in the lease negotiations. Kristi Waddell, Addie Ludwig and Jeremy Duggins of Cawley Partners represented the landlord.

