Topgolf Breaks Ground on Two-Level Venue in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Topgolf has broken ground on a new, two-level venue in Greensboro. Situated along I-40 at Guilford College Road, the venue will comprise 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, with each bay featuring lounge furniture or high-top tables. Additionally, the new Topgolf will include a full-service restaurant, private event rooms and an outdoor area with yard games. The opening is scheduled for late 2024 and is expected to create 300 jobs. Dallas-based Topgolf operates more than 90 venues worldwide.