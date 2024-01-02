Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Topgolf is scheduled to open the venue in Greensboro, N.C., in late 2024.
DevelopmentNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Topgolf Breaks Ground on Two-Level Venue in Greensboro, North Carolina

by John Nelson

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Topgolf has broken ground on a new, two-level venue in Greensboro. Situated along I-40 at Guilford College Road, the venue will comprise 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays, with each bay featuring lounge furniture or high-top tables. Additionally, the new Topgolf will include a full-service restaurant, private event rooms and an outdoor area with yard games. The opening is scheduled for late 2024 and is expected to create 300 jobs. Dallas-based Topgolf operates more than 90 venues worldwide.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers Sale of 300,240 SF Industrial Building...

Deep River Partners to Develop 27-Acre Mixed-Use Project...

JLL Arranges $18.5M Sale of Reynolds Crossing Retail...

Dollar Tree Opens Three New Stores in South...

Essex Arranges $87.5M Refinancing for Five-Property Retail Portfolio...

Asia Pacific Capital Co. Negotiates Acquisition of Olympia...

KRE Group Begins Leasing 212-Unit Multifamily Project in...

CBRE Brokers $13M Sale of Three Retail Buildings,...

Berkadia Secures $36.8M Refinancing for Pointe Grand Warner...