MOBILE, ALA. — Topgolf has opened a new venue in Mobile, marking the third in Alabama for the Dallas-based brand. Situated within McGowan Park Shopping Center, the venue features 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays across two levels, as well as a full-service restaurant, 22-foot video wall and more than 100 TVs. According to the company, Topgolf Mobile will employ roughly 200 associates and is the 95th outdoor Topgolf venue in the country.