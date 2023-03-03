REBusinessOnline

Topgolf to Anchor 223-Acre Mixed-Use Development Near Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Topgolf will anchor Live! Pompano Beach, a 223-acre, mixed-use development currently underway in South Florida.

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Topgolf is underway on the construction of a three-level venue located at the intersection of Powerline Boulevard and Race Track Road in Pompano Beach, roughly 35 miles north of Miami. Scheduled to open late this year, the new location will anchor Live! Pompano Beach, a 223-acre, mixed-use project currently being developed by The Cordish Cos. and Caesars Entertainment. The new Topgolf will feature 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant, rooftop terrace, outdoor patio, music, private event space and family-friendly programs year-round.





