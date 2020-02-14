Topgolf to Open $25M Facility on Long Island

The Top Golf facility will feature golf, games and dining service. Pictured is a Topgolf facility in Colorado.

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. — Dallas-based sports and entertainment company Topgolf will open a $25 million driving range and restaurant facility in Holtsville, a city located on the eastern part of Long Island. The facility will feature three levels of entertainment and dining space on a 26.6-acre site. The facility will be Topgolf’s first venue in New York and is expected to bring 500 new full-time jobs to the state. Construction is slated for completion in early 2021.