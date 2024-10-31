Thursday, October 31, 2024
Topgolf's new facility in New Braunfels is expected to open in late 2025.
DevelopmentRetailTexas

Topgolf to Open 35,000 SF Entertainment Venue in New Braunfels, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Topgolf will open a 35,000-square-foot venue in New Braunfels, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The two-story facility will be located within the 400-acre New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside master-planned development and will feature 62 climate-controlled hitting bays in addition to a full bar and restaurant. Construction is underway, and completion is scheduled for late 2025. The Dallas-based sports entertainment company, which currently operates more than 100 venues around the world, expects to hire about 200 people to staff the new facility.

