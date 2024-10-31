Topgolf to Open 35,000 SF Entertainment Venue in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Topgolf will open a 35,000-square-foot venue in New Braunfels, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The two-story facility will be located within the 400-acre New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside master-planned development and will feature 62 climate-controlled hitting bays in addition to a full bar and restaurant. Construction is underway, and completion is scheduled for late 2025. The Dallas-based sports entertainment company, which currently operates more than 100 venues around the world, expects to hire about 200 people to staff the new facility.