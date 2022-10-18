Topgolf to Open 68,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Cranston, Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. — Topgolf will open a 68,000-square-foot venue at 100 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston. Locally based firm Carpionato Group owns the site and is leading the development of the multi-level facility, which will be the first in Rhode Island for the Dallas-based entertainment concept. Construction is underway and expected to be complete before the end of 2023.