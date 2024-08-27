Tuesday, August 27, 2024
The two-level venue is situated within The Parkways development.
Topgolf to Open First Iowa Location in West Des Moines in September

by Kristin Harlow

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Topgolf is scheduled to open its first venue in Iowa, Topgolf Des Moines, on Friday, Sept. 6. The location marks Topgolf’s 101st global outdoor venue and is situated at 7655 Mills Civic Parkway within The Parkways development in West Des Moines. Employing 300 people, Topgolf Des Moines features 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables. The venue is equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball’s flight path, distance and other metrics. Guests also enjoy a full-service restaurant and bar helmed by executive chefs.

