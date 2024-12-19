Thursday, December 19, 2024
Topgolf to Open First Mississippi Venue Tomorrow in Ridgeland

by John Nelson

RIDGELAND, MISS. — Topgolf will open its first venue in Mississippi, Topgolf Ridgeland, tomorrow in Ridgeland, which is approximately 11 miles north of downtown Jackson.

Topgolf Ridgeland will feature 62 outdoor, climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables for large or small groups. In addition to signature gameplay, Topgolf Ridgeland will feature a brand new nine-hole mini-golf course and a full-service bar and restaurant.

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. brand, Dallas-based Topgolf operates more than 100 outdoor venues around the globe. The Ridgeland venue will mark Topgolf’s 108th location globally.

