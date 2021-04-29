Topgolf to Open Fourth Georgia Venue at Fuqua Development’s Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

Topgolf Buford will be a two-floor venue with 72 climate-controlled hitting bays. (Image courtesy of topgolf.com)

BUFORD, GA. — Topgolf Entertainment Group plans to open its fourth Georgia venue in Buford tomorrow. The property will anchor Exchange at Gwinnett, a mixed-use development by locally based Fuqua Development near Mall of Georgia. The Exchange at Gwinnett has more than 465,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, office space, hotel space and residential units. Other than Topgolf, The Exchange will include retailers such as Five Guys, Starbucks Coffee, Four Fat Cows, Chipotle and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Topgolf Buford will be a two-floor venue with 72 climate-controlled hitting bays. Other amenities include a chef-driven food and beverage menu that guests can order from during their stay. Topgolf offers reservations online or walk-ins.

Topgolf says safety protocols have also been put in place in the new Buford location. The venue will be equipped with social distancing markers, as well as bay dividers to establish barriers between groups. Bays, golf clubs and game screens will be disinfected after each group, and common areas will be disinfected every hour by roving cleaning teams. Additionally, all workers will be required to undergo wellness screenings prior to each shift.