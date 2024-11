AKRON, OHIO — Topgolf is set to open its fourth Ohio location in Akron on Friday, Nov. 8. The golf venue is located at 600 Swartz Road in the former BigShots Golf Firestone property. Topgolf Akron features 44 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. The venue is equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball’s flight path and distance. Guests will receive half-price gameplay from Nov. 8-21, according to a release.