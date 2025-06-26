Thursday, June 26, 2025
Topgolf to Open New Entertainment Venue in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Topgolf will open a new entertainment venue at 1269 U.S. Route 46 in the Northern New Jersey community of Parsippany. The square footage was not disclosed. The three-level facility will feature 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar, fire pits, private event space and a rooftop terrace. Construction of the venue, which will be the Dallas-based operator’s third in New Jersey and is expected to employ between 350 and 400 people, is now underway. The opening is slated for next summer.

