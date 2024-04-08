Topgolf to Open New Venue in Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — Topgolf plans to open a new venue in south Durham on Friday, April 12. The new Topgolf will represent the third Topgolf in North Carolina, with the other two venues in the Charlotte area. In December, the company also announced a new Topgolf coming to nearby Greensboro, N.C.

The Durham venue will be located off the Page Road exit on I-40 at 4901 Topgolf Way, a short drive from Research Triangle Park and about 12 miles from Duke University. The new Topgolf will feature 102 climate-controlled hitting bays across three levels, as well as a full-service restaurant, 28-foot video wall, more than 200 high-definition TVs, an outdoor patio, private event rooms and a rooftop terrace.

Topgolf plans to employ roughly 500 staffers at the Durham venue, which will be the company’s 99th location globally and 89th in the United States.