Topgolf to Open New Venue in Metro Atlanta This Spring

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

BUFORD, GA. — Topgolf Entertainment Group will open a new 72-bay Topgolf venue in Buford in spring 2021. Construction is currently underway at the two-level property, which will feature climate-controlled bays. The asset will be situated within The Exchange at Gwinnett, 35 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Topgolf Entertainment expects to hire 250 employees at the new site. This will be the fourth Topgolf in Georgia, joining locations in Alpharetta, Midtown Atlanta and Augusta.

Fuqua Development is building The Exchange at Gwinnett, which is located adjacent to the Mall of Georgia. The mixed-use project will include office, retail and residential spaces.

