Friday, September 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Topgolf Avon will open on Friday, Sept. 19.
DevelopmentMidwestOhioRetail

Topgolf to Open New Venue in Suburban Cleveland in Two Weeks

by Kristin Harlow

AVON, OHIO — Topgolf will open its new venue in Avon, about 20 miles west of downtown Cleveland, on Friday, Sept. 19. The facility is located at 35343 Chester Road and will employ roughly 200 people. Topgolf Avon features 64 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables. The venue is equipped with Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball’s flight path, distance and other metrics. The venue also features a full-service restaurant and bar, private event space and outdoor patio.

You may also like

Seefried Breaks Ground on 64,421 SF Spec Industrial...

Kraus-Anderson Completes 41,250 SF Manufacturing Facility in Hibbing,...

Hornrock Properties Completes 110-Unit Apartment Complex in Old...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $9.8M Sale of Shopping Center...

Gateway Jax Signs Publix to Anchor $2B Pearl...

Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 152,000 SF Healthcare...

Gwinnett County to Acquire Former Sears at Gwinnett...

SRS Arranges $5.6M Sale of Restaurant Building Leased...

McCarthy Delivers $185M Expansion of Mercy Hospital Fort...