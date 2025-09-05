Topgolf to Open New Venue in Suburban Cleveland in Two Weeks

AVON, OHIO — Topgolf will open its new venue in Avon, about 20 miles west of downtown Cleveland, on Friday, Sept. 19. The facility is located at 35343 Chester Road and will employ roughly 200 people. Topgolf Avon features 64 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables. The venue is equipped with Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball’s flight path, distance and other metrics. The venue also features a full-service restaurant and bar, private event space and outdoor patio.