The three-level venue in Woodbury will debut Thursday, Oct. 30.
Topgolf to Open Second Minnesota Venue in Woodbury This Week

by Kristin Harlow

WOODBURY, MINN. — Golf entertainment concept Topgolf will open its second venue in Minnesota on Thursday, Oct. 30. The three-level venue is located at 560 Bielenberg Drive in Woodbury and marks the brand’s 111th global outdoor venue. Topgolf Woodbury employs roughly 350 to 400 people and has 102 climate-controlled hitting bays. Each bay is equipped with lounge-type furniture or high-top tables. The venue is equipped with Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball’s flight path, distance and other metrics. There are a full-service bar and restaurant, more than 140 HDTVs, fire pits, music and year-round programming. A private event space and rooftop terrace can host team outings, family gatherings, meetings or celebrations.

