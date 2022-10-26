Topgolf to Open South Baltimore Venue at Walk at Warner Street Entertainment District

The three-level Topgolf sits adjacent to Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens.

BALTIMORE — Dallas-based Topgolf plans to open its first Baltimore venue and third location in Maryland this Friday, bringing its global count to 81. Located at the intersection of Stockholm and Warner streets in the newly branded Walk at Warner Street entertainment district, the three-level venue sits adjacent to Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. Local media outlets report that construction is underway for a concert venue at the district called The Paramount Theater. The new Topgolf will employ around 500 staffers and include 90 outdoor hitting bays, food, beverages, private event rooms, rooftop terrace with a skylit atrium and a large video wall.