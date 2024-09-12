Thursday, September 12, 2024
The new Topgolf in Panama City Beach will be Topgolf’s 10th venue in the state and first in Florida’s Panhandle.
Topgolf to Open Two-Level Venue in Panama City Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — Topgolf plans to open a new two-level venue in Panama City Beach. The new Topgolf will be situated along Powell Adams Drive adjacent to Pier Park. The location will feature 74 outdoor, climate-controlled hitting bays across two levels, as well as a restaurant, bar, 22-foot video wall, more than 140 TVs and an outdoor patio.

Set to open in summer 2025, the new property will be Topgolf’s 10th venue in the state and first in Florida’s Panhandle. Topgolf expects to employ roughly 275 to 300 staffers once fully operational.

