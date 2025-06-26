Thursday, June 26, 2025
Topgolf to Open Venue in Panama City Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

PANAMA CITY, FLA. — Topgolf will open its newest outdoor venue at 15475 Topgolf Way in Panama City Beach tomorrow. The new Topgolf will be the Dallas-based operator’s 10th outdoor location in Florida and its first on the state’s Emerald Coast. The property is situated along Powell Adams Drive near Panama City Beach Parkway and adjacent to Pier Park.

The venue will employ between 275 and 300 staffers and feature 74 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels, each furnished with lounge-type couches or high-top tables. The Topgolf will also feature a full-service bar and restaurant, outdoor patio with lawn games and a 22-foot video wall with more than 140 HDTVs.

