Topgolf Underway on Construction of Second Location in Metro St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Topgolf’s new location in Midtown St. Louis is slated to open in late 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Topgolf is underway on the construction of its new venue in Midtown St. Louis. The location marks Topgolf’s second in the greater St. Louis market, following one in Chesterfield. Completion is slated for late 2023. Situated within view of the Gateway Arch, the three-level venue will feature 102 outdoor hitting bays along with a full-service restaurant and bar. Guests will also enjoy an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space.

Topgolf acquired the land for the venue from Saint Louis University. The new Topgolf location is part of the 400-acre development area guided by the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corp. (STLMRC). Saint Louis University formed STLMRC in partnership with SSM Health five years ago in effort to spearhead the development of new entertainment, recreational and community facilities.

