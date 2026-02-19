Friday, February 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bay Harbor Marina is located along the Saginaw River and is less than two miles from Saginaw Bay.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwest

TopSide Marinas Acquires 80-Acre Bay Harbor Marina in Bay City, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

BAY CITY, MICH. — TopSide Marinas has acquired Bay Harbor Marina, a full-service marina located along the Saginaw River in Bay City. The transaction marks TopSide’s entry into the Michigan market. Established in 1967, Bay Harbor Marina spans 80 acres and features 400 wet slips, 100 dry stack slips and more than 500 winter storage spaces, including over 120,000 square feet of heated indoor storage. Onsite services include fuel docks, a ship store, mechanical and electronic repair, fiberglass and paint services, haul-out capabilities and both indoor and outdoor storage options. The marina serves boaters of all kinds, with members ranging from pontoon and sailboat owners to those operating large cruisers. TopSide plans to expand the service department and storage availability as well as enhance the store.

You may also like

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $7.8M Sale of Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 54,810 SF Shopping Center...

Matthews Negotiates $30M Sale of Seven-Property Flex Industrial...

VanTrust Acquires 71.2 Acres in Orlando, Plans 956,600...

ZRP Sells 124,375 SF Shopping Center in Greenville,...

Step Up Housing Acquires Hancock Terrace Apartments in...

Newmark Arranges $31.6M Sale, Financing of San Carlos...

Pro Residential Services Buys 162-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Marquette Cos. Breaks Ground on 238-Unit Luxury Apartment...