TopSide Marinas Acquires 80-Acre Bay Harbor Marina in Bay City, Michigan

BAY CITY, MICH. — TopSide Marinas has acquired Bay Harbor Marina, a full-service marina located along the Saginaw River in Bay City. The transaction marks TopSide’s entry into the Michigan market. Established in 1967, Bay Harbor Marina spans 80 acres and features 400 wet slips, 100 dry stack slips and more than 500 winter storage spaces, including over 120,000 square feet of heated indoor storage. Onsite services include fuel docks, a ship store, mechanical and electronic repair, fiberglass and paint services, haul-out capabilities and both indoor and outdoor storage options. The marina serves boaters of all kinds, with members ranging from pontoon and sailboat owners to those operating large cruisers. TopSide plans to expand the service department and storage availability as well as enhance the store.