TopSide Marinas Acquires Campbell Point Marina in Shell Knob, Missouri

SHELL KNOB, MO. — TopSide Marinas has acquired Campbell Point Marina on Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob within southwest Missouri. The transaction marks the third for TopSide Marinas in Missouri and the Ozarks, after the acquisition of Cape Fair Marina and Hideaway Marina in 2023. Campbell Point Marina features more than 280 wet slips ranging in length from 24 to 80 feet. Amenities include wet storage, fuel, boat rentals, retail and an ice cream shop. This spring, TopSide Marinas will expand the capacity with the addition of 50 new wet slips, constructed by its in-house dock building partner James River Dock Services.