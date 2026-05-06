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Rathbun Lake Marina was established in 2010.
AcquisitionsIowaMidwest

TopSide Marinas Acquires Rathbun Lake Marina in Moravia, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

MORAVIA, IOWA — TopSide Marinas has acquired Rathbun Lake Marina, a full-service marina and resort destination located on Rathbun Lake in Moravia, a city in southern Iowa. The acquisition marks the company’s entry into the Iowa market. The 160-acre leasehold property with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers features 246 wet slips, boat rentals, four campgrounds with 144 campsites and a 12-room hotel. Louie’s Lakeside Bistro and Barbecue is an independently operated restaurant that is open onsite from April 15 through Oct. 15 and is accessible by boat, camper or car. Established in 2010, Rathbun Lake Marina offers amenities such as a soccer field, frisbee golf and other activities.

TopSide Marinas plans to invest in several enhancements, including expanding capacity with an increased total slip count as well as adding roofs to uncovered docks and introducing a service department. To accommodate additional public boat launches, the boat rental operation and parking area will both be expanded.

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