TopSide Marinas Acquires Two Marina Properties Along Lake Michigan

WAUKEGAN, ILL. AND STURGEON BAY, WIS. — TopSide Marinas has acquired two marinas on the shores of Lake Michigan — Bay Marine of Sturgeon Bay and Bay Marine of Chicago. Previous owners, Matt and Mark Felhofer, will continue to own and operate Bay Marine Yacht Sales, which will lease back showroom and office space at both locations. With this acquisition, TopSide Marinas now owns and operates 10 marinas across six states. Purchase prices were not disclosed.

Bay Marine of Sturgeon Bay, located in eastern Wisconsin, was built in 1965. The property totals 16 acres with 100 wet slips, 115,000 square feet of inside storage, a service shop and captain’s lounge.

Bay Marine of Chicago was built in 2016 and is located in Waukegan. The property features 40,000 square feet of inside storage, 7,000 square feet of office space and a comprehensive service operation.