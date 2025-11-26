Torburn Signs Whole Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Sarasota Square Mall

SARASOTA, FLA. — Torburn Partners has announced plans for Sarasota Square, the redevelopment of the former Sarasota Square Mall. The Chicago-based developer signed leases with Whole Foods Market and HomeSense to anchor the first phase of the 96-acre mixed-use project.

The retail portion is under construction, and the multifamily component will break ground in first-quarter 2026. Full plans for Sarasota Square include 1,200 luxury residential units; 530,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and commercial space; and open-air gathering space for social events and community programming.

Whole Foods will occupy a 35,828-square-foot grocery store, and HomeSense will occupy a 24,214-square-foot store. Other committed tenants include Chipotle Mexican Grill, CAVA Mediterranean, Joe & The Juice and Charles Schwab, which will open a 5,163-square-foot bank branch.

Rod Castan and Alyona Tsutskova of Metro Commercial Real Estate are leading the retail leasing assignment at Sarasota Square on behalf of Torburn Partners.