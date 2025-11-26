Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Whole Foods Market will anchor Phase I of Sarasota Square, a 96-acre mixed-use redevelopment project. The grocer will occupy a 35,828-square-foot store next to a HomeSense store.
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Torburn Signs Whole Foods to Anchor Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Sarasota Square Mall

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — Torburn Partners has announced plans for Sarasota Square, the redevelopment of the former Sarasota Square Mall. The Chicago-based developer signed leases with Whole Foods Market and HomeSense to anchor the first phase of the 96-acre mixed-use project.

The retail portion is under construction, and the multifamily component will break ground in first-quarter 2026. Full plans for Sarasota Square include 1,200 luxury residential units; 530,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and commercial space; and open-air gathering space for social events and community programming.

Whole Foods will occupy a 35,828-square-foot grocery store, and HomeSense will occupy a 24,214-square-foot store. Other committed tenants include Chipotle Mexican Grill, CAVA Mediterranean, Joe & The Juice and Charles Schwab, which will open a 5,163-square-foot bank branch.

Rod Castan and Alyona Tsutskova of Metro Commercial Real Estate are leading the retail leasing assignment at Sarasota Square on behalf of Torburn Partners.

You may also like

Matan Inks 219,456 SF Industrial Lease With DSV...

Landmark-Led Group Acquires 40-Acre Site Near Appalachian State...

Viking Partners, Decker Capital Purchase Industrial Portfolio in...

MMCC Arranges $8.9M Loan for Industrial Property in...

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers $25.9M Sale of Chandler...

Amazon Plans to Invest $15B to Build New...

Friedman Properties Inks 107,000 SF of Leases at...

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 117,078 SF Shopping Center...

Empire Homes Completes 182-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Hockley,...