Torcon Completes $35M Academic Project in Central New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

TRENTON AND EWING, N.J. — General contractor and construction management firm Torcon Inc. has completed the Paul Robeson Charter School, a $35 million academic project in Central New Jersey. The site is a formerly vacant lot that lies at the nexus of the communities of Trenton and Ewing. The school, which spans 55,000 square feet and can support about 750 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, features 38 classrooms, science labs, elective spaces, administrative offices and academic support areas. Project partners included Atkin Olshin Schade Architects Inc., Aegis Property Group, Bala Consulting Engineers and structural engineer O’Donnell & Naccarato.

