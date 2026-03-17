Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Pictured is a rendering of Cumming City Center, a 75-acre mixed-use campus in Cumming, Ga. (Rendering courtesy of Toro Development Co.)
DevelopmentGeorgiaMixed-UseMultifamilySoutheast

Toro Breaks Ground on 301-Unit Apartment Community at Cumming City Center in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

CUMMING, GA. — Toro Development Co. has broken ground on Overlook, a 301-unit apartment community situated within Cumming City Center, a 75-acre mixed-use district in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Cumming. Overlook will complement the other components of Cumming City Center, which will include an amphitheater, shops, restaurants, walking trails, green space and a new municipal building.

Community amenities at Overlook will include a resort-style pool, fitness center, courtyards, sky lounge, micro-offices and a dog park. First units are set to deliver in 2027, according to Toro Development.

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