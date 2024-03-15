Friday, March 15, 2024
Plans for Medley in Johns Creek, Ga., include offices, residences, shops, restaurants and green space.
Toro Development Acquires Land Site in Johns Creek, Georgia for Medley Mixed-Use Project

by John Nelson

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Toro Development Co., a development firm founded by former North American Properties executive Mark Toro, has acquired a land site in the northern Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek for its upcoming Medley mixed-use development. Toro acquired the 43-acre site, which is located at the intersection of Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road, for $44 million. Currently the site features a four-story office building, a demolished site of another office building and surface parking.

Plans for Medley call for 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; 900 luxury residences, featuring a mix of townhomes and apartments; 110,000 square feet of office space; and a central green space. Committed tenants at Medley include Ford Fry’s Little Rey, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Fadó Irish Pub, Summit Coffee, Lily Sushi Bar, Knuckies Hoagies, Cookie Fix, Sugarcoat Beauty, BODY20 and AYA Medical Spa.

Len Erickson and Kaitlyn Theriot of Franklin Street handle Medley’s retail leasing assignment, and Bryan Heller and Parker Welton of Stream Realty Partners handle office leasing. Medley’s design-build team includes architect Nelson Worldwide, engineer Kimley-Horn and landscape architect Site Solutions.

