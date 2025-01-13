Toro Development Breaks Ground on $560M Medley Mixed-Use Campus in Johns Creek, Georgia

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Toro Development has officially broken ground on Medley, a $560 million mixed-use development spanning 43 acres in Johns Creek, an affluent northern suburb of Atlanta. Toro plans to hold a grand opening for the development on Oct. 29, 2026.

The project is situated at the corner of McGinnis Ferry Road and Johns Creek Parkway, which formerly housed offices for State Farm Insurance. Plans for Medley call for 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; a 175-room hotel; 110,000 square feet of offices; 750 apartments; 133 townhomes built by Empire Communities; and a 25,000-square-foot plaza.

Toro obtained construction financing for the project in November and announced a new round of retail leasing at the development in December. Medley represents an important component of the city of Johns Creek’s 192-acre town center vision, according to Toro.