Monday, January 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Toro Development plans to hold a grand opening ceremony for Medley in October 2026.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMixed-UseSoutheast

Toro Development Breaks Ground on $560M Medley Mixed-Use Campus in Johns Creek, Georgia

by John Nelson

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Toro Development has officially broken ground on Medley, a $560 million mixed-use development spanning 43 acres in Johns Creek, an affluent northern suburb of Atlanta. Toro plans to hold a grand opening for the development on Oct. 29, 2026.

The project is situated at the corner of McGinnis Ferry Road and Johns Creek Parkway, which formerly housed offices for State Farm Insurance. Plans for Medley call for 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; a 175-room hotel; 110,000 square feet of offices; 750 apartments; 133 townhomes built by Empire Communities; and a 25,000-square-foot plaza.

Toro obtained construction financing for the project in November and announced a new round of retail leasing at the development in December. Medley represents an important component of the city of Johns Creek’s 192-acre town center vision, according to Toro.

You may also like

BWE Secures $47M Refinancing for Student Housing Property...

FlexEtc Completes 91,380 SF Build-Out for New Co-Warehousing,...

SRS Brokers $6.3M Sale of Strip Retail Center...

US Economy Surpasses Expectations With 256,000 Jobs Added...

Core5 Industrial Partners Underway on 652,103 SF Project...

Overton Moore Properties, Invesco Break Ground on Three-Building...

WinnCos. Completes $20.5M Renovation of Buffalo Affordable Housing...

Three New Retailers Join Tenant Lineup at East...

Urby Begins Leasing 204-Unit Apartment Complex in Philadelphia