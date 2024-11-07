Toro Development Obtains Construction Financing for $560M Mixed-Use Medley Development in Metro Atlanta

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Toro Development Co. has obtained construction financing for Medley, a $560 million planned mixed-use development in Johns Creek, an affluent northern suburb of Atlanta. The developer plans to break ground on the 43-acre project in December, with an anticipated opening in late 2026.

The financing includes an undisclosed amount of equity from Ascentris, a Denver-based real estate private equity firm, and a $158 million construction loan from Mexico City-based Banco Inbursa.

At full build-out, Medley will feature 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; a 175-room boutique hotel; 110,000 square feet of lifestyle offices; 750 multifamily residences and 133 townhomes; and an activated 25,000-square-foot plaza. Toro Development purchased a former suburban office park on Medley’s site in March for $44 million.